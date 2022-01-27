Barcelona taking steps to beat the likes of Man Utd & City to potential era-defining transfer

Barcelona are reportedly ready to take steps to help them afford a hugely ambitious transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The prolific Norway international is one of the most exciting talents in the game at the moment, and is sure to be up there with Kylian Mbappe as one of the big superstars of his generation.

According to Goal, Barcelona seem serious about doing whatever it takes to be able to afford this deal, with the Catalan giants supposedly ready to consider selling a 49 per cent stake in their media production company Barca Studios.

On top of that, they may also offload players to free up space on their wage bill, which is one of the more traditional methods club use for trying to raise funds for signings.

Goal mention that Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with Haaland, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants can compete with others around Europe.

Man Utd are not the force they once were, but have lured a number of elite figures to the club in recent years, such as Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

City, meanwhile, continue to dominate under Pep Guardiola and would surely be a tempting destination for someone like Haaland, who could score an absolute bucket-load of goals with the service he’d get at the Etihad Stadium.