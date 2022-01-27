Barcelona taking steps to beat the likes of Man Utd & City to potential era-defining transfer

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Barcelona are reportedly ready to take steps to help them afford a hugely ambitious transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The prolific Norway international is one of the most exciting talents in the game at the moment, and is sure to be up there with Kylian Mbappe as one of the big superstars of his generation.

According to Goal, Barcelona seem serious about doing whatever it takes to be able to afford this deal, with the Catalan giants supposedly ready to consider selling a 49 per cent stake in their media production company Barca Studios.

On top of that, they may also offload players to free up space on their wage bill, which is one of the more traditional methods club use for trying to raise funds for signings.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund
More Stories / Latest News
Former Liverpool star urges Reds to sign “very bright talent” who could flourish under Klopp
Arsenal rival Liverpool for transfer of potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement
Real Madrid ‘ready’ to accept Newcastle United transfer bid as player gives his response

Goal mention that Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with Haaland, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants can compete with others around Europe.

Man Utd are not the force they once were, but have lured a number of elite figures to the club in recent years, such as Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

City, meanwhile, continue to dominate under Pep Guardiola and would surely be a tempting destination for someone like Haaland, who could score an absolute bucket-load of goals with the service he’d get at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories Erling Haaland

4 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Erling Haaland is the Single most Important Transfer that will make a Huge difference in Barcalona
    .He is the Ticket to Champioships in Spain and Euorope and the World.

    Reply

  3. Barcelona is unnecessarily desperate, but Haaland is not who they need. Their style of play does not suit a player like Haaland who is just a goal machine and nothing more. From Romario to Rivaldo to Ronaldinho to Messi, these were all play makers and goal getters combined. Haaland is not a play maker and might end up getting frustrated like Zlatan.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.