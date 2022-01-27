Leeds United handed boost as defensive target admits he wants transfer

Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui has issued a ‘come and get me’ plea to clubs after admitting there is just a 5 per cent chance he will stay with the Dutch giants.

Mazraoui, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to England’s top-flight with the likes of Leeds United, Arsenal and Jose Mourinho’s Roma touted as potential destinations.

Speaking recently about his future amid the ongoing transfer speculation, the Moroccan told reporters he is likely to quit Ajax.

“That’s a good question,” the 24-year-old said. “I think the chances of me remaining at Ajax are very small, maybe 5%.

“I am open for something new, I have played here for 16 years and I think it’s a good moment to leave”

Having joined Ajax’s youth academy all the way back in 2006, Mazraoui has since gone on to force his way into the club’s senior first-team plans.

Making 125 appearances, in all competitions so far for the club, the young full-back has directly contributed to a decent 18 goals, along the way.