Leeds United one of three Premier League clubs trying to sign Chelsea attacker

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chelsea is seeing something of a queue forming when it comes to clubs lining up to sign on-loan attacker Armando Broja.

Despite currently being on loan with Southampton, the Chelsea striker could be set for another transfer in as many windows.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims that as well as the Saints, the talented Albanian hitman is wanted by as many as three other Premier League clubs.

Broja, 20, has been thoroughly impressive since joining up with Ralph Hasenhuttl on the south coast last summer.

MORE: Ex-Arsenal & Liverpool star keen on transfer move for “amazing talent” at either of his former clubs

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal negotiating potentially rushed deal for forward loan transfer
Bielsa sees no future for young Leeds United striker who could depart this month
Euro giants remain interested in Arsenal transfer raid but need to sell first

Having so far featured in 21 matches, in all competitions, the 20-year-old has already racked up a decent eight direct goal contributions.

Armando Broja in action for Southampton.

Broja’s form has been catching the eye of some of the league’s biggest clubs, with Leeds United, Everton and Wolves all understood to now be rivalling Southampton for his permanent signature.

Hasenhuttl has not been shy in his admiration for the 20-year-old. Speaking recently about the impact Broja’s arrival has had, the Austrian tactician, as quoted by Hampshire Live, said: “He is super strong one versus one

“Only he is the threat because of his speed, he is helping our game massively.

“We can sometimes defend a little bit deeper and have a good counter-attack. This is hard to defend and we have stepped forward in our development definitely.”

More Stories Armando Broja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.