Chelsea is seeing something of a queue forming when it comes to clubs lining up to sign on-loan attacker Armando Broja.

Despite currently being on loan with Southampton, the Chelsea striker could be set for another transfer in as many windows.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims that as well as the Saints, the talented Albanian hitman is wanted by as many as three other Premier League clubs.

Broja, 20, has been thoroughly impressive since joining up with Ralph Hasenhuttl on the south coast last summer.

Having so far featured in 21 matches, in all competitions, the 20-year-old has already racked up a decent eight direct goal contributions.

Broja’s form has been catching the eye of some of the league’s biggest clubs, with Leeds United, Everton and Wolves all understood to now be rivalling Southampton for his permanent signature.

Hasenhuttl has not been shy in his admiration for the 20-year-old. Speaking recently about the impact Broja’s arrival has had, the Austrian tactician, as quoted by Hampshire Live, said: “He is super strong one versus one

“Only he is the threat because of his speed, he is helping our game massively.

“We can sometimes defend a little bit deeper and have a good counter-attack. This is hard to defend and we have stepped forward in our development definitely.”