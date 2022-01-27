Leicester City progressing in talks to extend defender’s contract

Leicester City has held encouraging talks over extending full-back Ricardo Pereira’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Leicester Mercury, who claims the club are keen to see the Portuguese defender commit his long term future to the club.

Pereira, 28, joined the Foxes in 2018 following a £19.8m move from Porto.

Since his arrival at the King Power Stadium, the Portugal international has gone on to feature in 101 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals, along the way.

However, with just 18-months left on his current deal, there were some growing concerns that the resolute right-back may end up moving on sometime in the near future.

Hope has since been offered to Brendan Rodgers that he can tie down one of his first-team regulars though.

Although currently out injured with a hamstring injury, Pereira is clearly a player highly rated by the club.

Discussing the extent of the defender’s injury on Boxing Day last year, Rodgers, as quoted by Liverpool Echo, said: “Ricardo Pereira will be [out for] six to eight weeks.

“That’s so frustrating for him with how hard he has worked. For the referee not to see that, it’s a fractured fibula and he’s lucky it’s not worse.”

Despite his long-term injury though, the Foxes have begun discussing a new deal for the 28-year-old that would see him remain with the club until 2026.