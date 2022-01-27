Leicester City are reportedly the latest club to show a strong interest in a potential transfer swoop for Angers wonderkid Mohamed-Ali Cho.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in Europe in recent times, with Chelsea known to be keeping close tabs on his progress.

Now Foot Mercato claim Leicester are stepping up their interest in Cho, who could do well to move to the King Power Stadium as the next step in his development.

Many unknown players have arrived at Leicester early on in their careers before really making names for themselves with the Foxes and earning big moves later.

Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante are perhaps the best examples of this in recent times, and Cho could do well to follow in their footsteps.

The French youth international, who has also represented England, would be an exciting addition to Brendan Rodgers’ squad, though it may be tricky for them to sign him if Chelsea remain keen to snap him up in the near future.

The Blues are better at giving their young players chances now, so Cho wouldn’t necessarily just head out on multiple loans without ever kicking a ball at Stamford Bridge.