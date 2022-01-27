Liverpool push back Leeds United after exciting interest in attacker emerges

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool has reportedly rejected an initial approach from Leeds United for attacker Takumi Minamino.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Carl Markham, who has claimed the Whites are interested in signing the Japan international.

The Whites aren’t the only club rumoured to be in the hunt for Minamino, 27, though with French side Monaco also flirting with the idea of luring him away from Anfield.

MORE: Man United attacker sides with Lingard over club’s unwillingness to let him leave

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United handed boost as defensive target admits he wants transfer
Serie A star arrested by police after admitting to supplying fan with gun
Man United attacker sides with Lingard over club’s unwillingness to let him leave

Since arriving at the club two years ago, following a £7.7m move from RB Salzburg, the 27-year-old has gone on to feature in 49 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 13 goals, along the way.

More Stories Takumi Minamino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.