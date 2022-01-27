Liverpool push back Leeds United after exciting interest in attacker emerges

Liverpool has reportedly rejected an initial approach from Leeds United for attacker Takumi Minamino.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Carl Markham, who has claimed the Whites are interested in signing the Japan international.

.@LFC have rejected initial interest in Takumi Minamino from Leeds and Monaco. Also, Atalanta are monitoring Divock Origi as they could be losing Duvan Zapata to Newcastle. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) January 27, 2022

The Whites aren’t the only club rumoured to be in the hunt for Minamino, 27, though with French side Monaco also flirting with the idea of luring him away from Anfield.

Since arriving at the club two years ago, following a £7.7m move from RB Salzburg, the 27-year-old has gone on to feature in 49 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 13 goals, along the way.