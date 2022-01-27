Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas admits he’d love to see the club seal the transfer of exciting Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho.

The England youth international has shone at Craven Cottage this season, forming part of an exciting Fulham side who have lit up the Championship with their attacking displays.

It seems inevitable that Carvalho will soon earn himself a big move, following the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon in shining in the Londoners’ academy.

There has been some mention of Liverpool’s interest in Carvalho, via the Liverpool Echo and others, and Thomas is a big fan of the 19-year-old based on what he’s seen of him.

Thomas also feels that a move to Liverpool would also be good for Carvalho’s career, as Jurgen Klopp has a good track record when it comes to trusting and developing young players.

“Carvalho looks like a very bright talent,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“Can play with both feet and has an eye for goal. Klopp has already shown that he is more than happy to play young talent and with all the experienced players at the club, it is an amazing place for younger players to come and learn about everything on and off the pitch.

“He would add to the huge amount of talent who are already at the club, so definitely a good signing.”

This follows Thomas also telling us that he’d welcome another attacking player, Ousmane Dembele, at Liverpool, as well as at his other former club Arsenal.