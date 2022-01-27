Liverpool could have major edge over Tottenham as they target €55million attacker transfer

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for the transfer of Porto winger Luis Diaz, who has also been linked with Tottenham.

The Colombia international has impressed in his time in the Portuguese top flight, as well as catching the eye in the Champions League.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with Diaz by Sky Sports, but now Don Balon suggest Liverpool are preparing to try and sign him for around €55million.

The report adds that the 25-year-old dreams of a move to Anfield, so it could be that the Reds would be the clear favourites to beat Spurs to this signing.

Diaz could be ideal for Liverpool right now, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane missing recent games due to participating in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Luis Diaz in action for Porto against Liverpool
Don Balon also suggest Diaz could be a good long-term replacement for Salah, who will be in the final year of his contract next season.

This is a blow for Tottenham, however, who have not had the kind of positive transfer window Antonio Conte needed.

It’s been a difficult first half of the season for Spurs, but while there are signs of progress under Conte, he will surely feel he needs better players to work with.

Diaz would surely be an upgrade on Steven Bergwijn and other under-performing attacking players in the THFC squad, but it’s easy to see why a move to link up with Jurgen Klopp would be more appealing right now.

