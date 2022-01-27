Arsenal are reportedly negotiating a loan transfer move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners are expected to “rush” this move through in the final days of the January transfer window, with Jovic emerging as Mikel Arteta’s preferred option up front.

The Serbia international has shown promise in his career before, but it’s fair to say that he’s not exactly looking like he’d make a hugely positive impact at Arsenal right now after a difficult spell at Real Madrid.

If Jovic could get back to the kind of form he showed in a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, then he could undoubtedly strengthen this Arsenal side in a problem position for them right now, but it’s a big if.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are also looking at the likes of Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Jonathan David to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Any of those would surely be better than rushing through a deal for Jovic just because he’s available.

The 24-year-old has scored a grand total of three goals in a Real Madrid shirt and it just seems unlikely that he’s going to suddenly turn that around at the Emirates Stadium.