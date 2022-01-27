Manchester United are reluctant to let midfielder Jesse Lingard leave the club this January, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the Red Devils are ‘petrified’ the English midfielder will flourish elsewhere, leaving them feeling red-faced.

However, more worryingly, the same outlet claim wide-attacker Marcus Rashford has also been left frustrated by the club’s treatment of his friend and teammate.

Rashford and Lingard have a very close friendship, both on and off the field of play.

Both regulars among Gareth Southgate’s England squad, the pair, who are currently on a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, are likely to feature for the Three Lions during March’s friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Given his over two-decade-long service to the club, it is perhaps no wonder that Lingard feels mistreated.