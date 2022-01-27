Man United attacker sides with Lingard over club’s unwillingness to let him leave

Manchester United are reluctant to let midfielder Jesse Lingard leave the club this January, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the Red Devils are ‘petrified’ the English midfielder will flourish elsewhere, leaving them feeling red-faced.

However, more worryingly, the same outlet claim wide-attacker Marcus Rashford has also been left frustrated by the club’s treatment of his friend and teammate.

Rashford and Lingard have a very close friendship, both on and off the field of play.

Both regulars among Gareth Southgate’s England squad, the pair, who are currently on a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, are likely to feature for the Three Lions during March’s friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Given his over two-decade-long service to the club, it is perhaps no wonder that Lingard feels mistreated.

