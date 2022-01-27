Man United delaying star’s transfer for bizarre reason

Manchester United are scared that midfielder Jesse Lingard will shine elsewhere, should they agree to sell him before this January’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the Red Devils are postponing a deal due to selfish reasons.

The midfielder, who has been out of favour with the club for several seasons, has emerged as a late target for newly taken over Newcastle United. However, United are not sure they should sell because they’re ‘petrified’ the attacker will flourish elsewhere, presumably causing embarrassment for the club’s decision-makers.

Despite seemingly keen to make the switch to St James’ Park, Lingard saw his chances of moving scuppered after it was reported the Red Devils demanded Newcastle United agree to a whopping £12m ‘survival clause’ (Telegraph).

Questions really do have to be asked what is going on behind-the-scenes at United.

Lingard has been way down in both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick’s pecking orders. If the club does not view him as good enough to make their first team, so be it, but then surely they should allow him to play elsewhere. A footballer’s career isn’t the longest and Lingard is a player who clearly wants to be playing regularly.

Now with just four days left before Monday’s deadline, it is looking increasingly more likely that Lingard may end up being forced to see out the remainder of his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.