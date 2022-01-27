West Ham and Newcastle United are reportedly both chasing a potential transfer deal for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Reds have also faced interest in Phillips from Watford this January, having turned down a bid of around £7million for the 24-year-old.

Still, it seems that West Ham and Newcastle are now stepping up efforts to sign Phillips before the transfer deadline, in what could be great business for whichever club manages to pull it off.

Some Liverpool fans might be cautious about letting Phillips go at the moment, with the young Englishman proving himself to be a highly solid and reliable backup player whenever he’s been called upon.

This story also comes as LFC see another centre-back linked with a move away this winter, with Joe Gomez being targeted by Aston Villa.

Liverpool surely can’t let both of these players go, so that might hurt West Ham and Newcastle’s chances.

Still, following their Saudi takeover earlier this season, the Magpies could have the finances to seriously test Liverpool’s resolve over keeping someone who’s little more than a squad player.