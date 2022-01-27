Newcastle United close to signing Brighton defender who is boyhood Toon fan

Newcastle United’s January spending spree doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

Despite already signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley, with Man United’s Jesse Lingard and Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes also heavily linked, the Magpies are reportedly trying to sign Brighton’s Dan Burn too.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the newly taken over Geordies are confident they’ll be able to sign the 6ft 7in defender this month.

Burn, 29, joined the Seagulls in 2018 following a shrewd £3.2m move from Wigan.

Since arriving on England’s south coast, the 29-year-old has gone on to feature in 85 matches and has played a key role in Graham Potter’s desire to establish the team as a top-half side.

However, with Newcastle United looking to add more defensive talent to their ranks, Burn, who is also a fan of the Magpies, could be set to play for his boyhood club.

Understood to have already launched a £9m offer, which was quickly rejected by Brighton, Newcastle United are plotting to make an improved offer and hope to conclude a deal before Monday’s deadline.