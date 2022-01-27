Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has impressed in Serie A, having also previously established himself as an exciting young talent during his days with Ligue 1 side Lille.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, both Arsenal and Newcastle are now both interested in Osimhen as an alternative to Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is heading from Fiorentina to Juventus.

Osimhen is another fine attacking player based in Serie A, and he’s already moved for big money before when he made the move from France to Italy a couple of years ago.

Arsenal have been linked with the 23-year-old in the past and now seem ready to try for him again this winter as they urgently need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is not the player he was, and could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium in the next few days, though Arsenal have struggled to find a replacement so far.

Newcastle’s new owners could be better-placed financially to get a deal done for Osimhen, who would undoubtedly be an exciting purchase to help get this new era going at St James’ Park.