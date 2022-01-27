Chelsea are being tipped to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on a free this January.

This surprise report comes from El Nacional, who suggest Barca are so desperate to get Dembele off their wage bill that they will accept losing him without a transfer fee this month as he’ll be out of contract this summer anyway.

It had looked like Chelsea would at least have to pay a small fee to sign the France international this month, but they could get themselves an absolute steal if this report proves accurate.

The Blues have perhaps been more strongly linked with Dembele than other teams, though there have also been murmurings of interest from the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Discussing the Dembele transfer rumours with CaughtOffside earlier this week, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick made it clear he didn’t think the 24-year-old would be the right fit for Thomas Tuchel’s side, even if he has a connection with the German tactician from their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

“Obviously that previous relationship [with Tuchel] always helps a lot. I think in terms of the shape Chelsea play I’m not sure it would suit him. They don’t tend to play with out-and-out wingers, it’s more inverted wide-men,” Chadwick said.

“I’m not sure that shape would suit him, but then maybe if a player like that comes in you change your shape to fit him in. Overall I’m not sure I see Dembele at Chelsea.”