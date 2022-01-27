(Photo) Rangers announce signing of exciting Man United attacker

Who saw this one coming?

Scottish side Rangers have officially announced that they have signed Manchester United winger Amad on loan until the end of the season.

? #RangersFC are today delighted to announce the loan signing of @Amaddiallo_19 from @manutd until the end of the season. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 27, 2022

Amad, 19, has been with the Red Devils since joining from Atalanta 12-months ago.

Despite scoring six goals in his first five appearances for United’s under-23s, after struggling to cement his place in the side’s senior first-team after being promoted, Amad has since found himself out-of-favour.

In an attempt to kick start his development in the hopes of reaching the potential many believe he has, the young attacker has been allowed to join Rangers.

The Gers currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership on 55-points, four points clear of arch-rivals Celtic and will be hoping Amad’s arrival will help propel them to their second league title in as many seasons.