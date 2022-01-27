Manchester United board ready to change manager plans if this one thing happens

Manchester United’s board could reportedly change their plans with regards to hiring a new manager after Ralf Rangnick’s impressive start at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have made a strong start under their interim manager, but have been widely expected to replace him with a new permanent head coach next term.

Still, Man Utd’s plans could change if Rangnick manages to guide the club into the top four and seal qualification for the Champions League next season, according to the Sun.

Rangnick doesn’t have much experience at this level, despite being highly regarded in the game, having been a big influence on successful managers like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Still, Rangnick is also showing what he’s capable of at a club like United, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can keep that going.

MUFC haven’t exactly played much free-flowing football under the German tactician, but they’ve become more solid at the back after leaking goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season.

United might do well to remember, however, that Solskjaer also started off very impressively when he was brought in as interim manager, and they don’t want to make that mistake again by overreacting to Rangnick’s start at Old Trafford.