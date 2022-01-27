“Reminds me a little of Henry” – Arsenal legend endorses potential forward transfer

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn is keen for the Gunners to seal the transfer of a new striker, praising the qualities of young Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has impressed in La Liga and Winterburn says he seems similarities between him and former Arsenal great Thierry Henry in the way he plays and the positions he takes up.

Isak certainly looks like he’d have an important role to play at the Emirates Stadium right now, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looking short of quality up front.

Arsenal have gone four consecutive games without scoring a goal, drawing 0-0 at home to relegation strugglers Burnley at the weekend, with Alexandre Lacazette looking a little out of sorts leading the line.

It’s clear that the north London giants need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has looked in decline for some time now, and who recently lost the captain’s armband.

Discussing possible options to come in in attack, Winterburn spoke positively of Isak, telling the Metro: “We might have to take a chance on somebody and with Isak he reminds me a little of Henry with the goals he scores.

“When Arsene Wenger brought Henry in, he played as a centre forward, but not in the role of a centre forward.

“He used to drift into clever little areas in midfield and on the left-hand side and if you look at Isak, and a lot of his goals, they come from a very similar area.

“But who knows, if we do bring somebody in then they need to hit the ground running.”