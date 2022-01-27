Serie A star arrested by police after admitting to supplying fan with gun

On loan Sassuolo attacker Nicolas Schiappacasse has been arrested in Uruguay after police caught him carrying an illegal handgun.

That’s according to South American reports (via The Sun), who claims the right-winger was pulled over by police, who then discovered he was carrying a firearm.

Schiappacasse, 23, joined Sassuolo last year following a transfer from Atletico Madrid’s B team.

However, currently out on loan with Uruguayan side CA Penarol, which is where the worrying incident happened, the troublesome winger now faces a major investigation.

MORE: Man United attacker sides with Lingard over club’s unwillingness to let him leave

Most shockingly, Schiappacasse, who was on his way to watch his temporary side in action, is claimed to have told investigating officers that he was taking the 9mm pistol to a fan and was preparing it to hand it over once he got inside the stadium.

Speaking about the arrest, CA Penarol president Ignacio Ruglio said: “I am going to wait to find out properly what happened.

“He’s not a signed Penarol player but he is linked to the club. We will know what type of measures we have to take when things are confirmed.”