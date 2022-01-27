Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pictured back at Manchester United for first time since sacking

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pictured back at the club for the first time since his sacking last night.

The Norwegian tactician remains a Man Utd legend from his playing days, though things ended pretty badly for him in his spell as the club’s manager.

It will be interesting to see how much Solskjaer associates himself with the Red Devils in the future, but it makes sense that the club still remains close to his heart.

See below as Solskjaer already appears to be keeping up with how United are doing by attending a Women’s Under-21 fixture yesterday evening…

MUFC fans will surely love seeing their former hero taking such a keen interest in the club at all levels.

Ralf Rangnick is currently serving as United’s interim manager, but big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag could be in line as permanent Solskjaer replacements next season.

