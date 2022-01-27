Spurs reach agreement with Valencia to sign rebellious midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly reached an agreement with Spanish side Valencia for the transferring of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

That’s according to a recent report from French journalist Julien Maynard, who has claimed the Lilywhites are keen to see the back off the troublesome midfielder.

Clearly out of favour with the club, as well as the fans, it is only a matter of time before Ndombele departs London.

Although Valencia is understood to be trying the hardest to sign the French central midfielder, PSG has also been linked and Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be the player’s preferred destination.

Nevertheless, with just four days left in this month’s transfer window, if Ndombele really does want out, beggars probably shouldn’t be choosers.

