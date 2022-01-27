Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious transfer move for Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller.

The Magpies are under new ownership since their Saudi takeover earlier this season, which should now give them the resources to compete for the very best players in the world in the transfer market.

Muller has had a great career at the Allianz Arena, and it’s hard to imagine him playing for anyone else, but it seems he’s the latest elite star to be linked as a target for Newcastle.

See below as Sport Bild’s Christian Falk also claims Everton are interested in the experienced Germany international…

It would be great to see Muller in the Premier League at some point in his career, and his arrival at St James’ Park would be some statement.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have joined Newcastle this January, and one imagines other big names will soon be on the way too, with Muller a dream signing if they could pull it off.

The 32-year-old has scored over 200 goals in over 600 games in a glittering career for Bayern, with his performances helping the Bavarian giants win a whole host of major honours in the last decade or so.