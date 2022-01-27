West Ham set to open talks to sign Ligue 1 defender

West Ham United will begin talks to sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car in the coming days.

That’s according to club insider ExWHUemployee, who often releases West Ham related news on his social channels.

The popular club mole claims that the Hammers and Marseille have recently reached an agreement that would see Croatian centre-back Caleta-Car move to London.

Although a fee is not reported, it is expected that the Londoners will now try and convince the player before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Caleta-Car, 25, joined Marseille in 2018 following a £17m move from RB Salzburg.

Since joining the Ligue 1 giants, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in just over 100 matches, in all competitions, scoring four goals, along the way.

The commanding defender is also a full-fledged international after representing his country on 20 different occasions.