Arsenal loanee could have role in Arteta’s side next season after impressing in new position

Arsenal youngster William Saliba may still have a career at the Emirates Stadium ahead of him after all.

The France Under-21 international has had a difficult time at Arsenal so far, going out on three separate loan spells after failing to make a breakthrough under Mikel Arteta.

Still, according to football.london, Saliba’s preference is to return to the Gunners next season once his current loan with Marseille comes to an end.

The 20-year-old has shone in his time in Ligue 1 this season, with football.london noting that there might be more room for him in Arteta’s side next term, for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, despite the recent signings of big names like Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari has just left the club on loan, while Calum Chambers’ contract is up in the summer.

Arsenal fans might also be interested to hear that Saliba has also played a few games at right-back during his time with Marseille.

With so much competition for a place at centre-back at Arsenal, Saliba may well find he has a chance of getting into the team on the right-hand side of defence instead.

AFC have Takehiro Tomiyasu in that position, but Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have both gone out on loan this term, so their futures may be in doubt.