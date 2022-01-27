Euro giants remain interested in Arsenal transfer raid but need to sell first

Roma are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer swoop for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this January.

The Serie A giants have already raided Arsenal for the loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles this month, and it seems they’re hoping they can use their good relations with the Gunners to get a deal done for Xhaka as well, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Xhaka has struggled to win over Arsenal fans for much of his career at the Emirates Stadium, and it surely makes sense for him to now move on.

Still, it seems Roma need to sell before they can buy, with Gazzetta dello Sport naming Amadou Diawara as someone who could be offloaded.

Arsenal also need to make sure they have a replacement lined up for Xhaka, with The Athletic linking them with several big names, though a deal for Juventus’ Arthur Melo now seems to have fallen through.

The Evening Standard suggest that Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz could be one of the club’s main targets, and he certainly seems like he’d be a major upgrade on the unreliable Xhaka.

Quite what Jose Mourinho has seen in the Switzerland international from his time at Arsenal to make him want to sign him for Roma is a little beyond us, but Gooners will be thrilled if he takes him off their hands.