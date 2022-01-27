Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has made it clear he’d welcome the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the club’s next manager.

The French tactician had a great career as Real Madrid manager and makes sense as someone who would be in demand in the near future as he looks for a new job.

Ralf Rangnick is currently interim manager at Man Utd, but The Athletic claim the Red Devils are looking at Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui as options to come in in time for next season.

Still, Saha believes someone with Zidane’s experience in the game could be ideal to inspire confidence in this United squad.

“I think it’s a difficult one, but of course as a French player, I think Zidane would be the perfect fit,” Saha told Genting Casino, as quoted by the Metro.

“Maybe Manchester United need to become more of an attractive proposition to get him – I don’t know. For me, Zidane is the best candidate.

“As a manager, he would improve the confidence of some players. Look at what Zidane has won, not just as a player, but in management.

“He has also has a history of developing young players and brought some to a level they never expected. I really like his profile and I think that he would do amazing things there.”

Saha added, however, that he’s aware that the language barrier may be an issue for Zidane, who doesn’t speak English.

“As I said, communication is so important for any manager so the players can understand his tactics and his philosophy,” Saha added.

“If he doesn’t feel comfortable communicating in the English language, that could be a reason because its important.

“The guy’s charisma speaks for itself. His pedigree as well, but maybe sometimes it’s not enough. I can’t speak for Zidane.”

Most United fans would probably favour Pochettino coming in next, but there’s even been talk from the Sun that Rangnick is impressing the MUFC board and could yet earn the chance to take the job permanently in the summer.