Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could prove to be a key figure in the transfer of Arthur, after Juventus made a loan offer for the striker.

Mikel Arteta’s side are known to be after the Brazilian playmaker in order to bolster their midfield, but negotiations to sign him have thus far proven fruitless.

However, all that could be about to change after it was revealed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein that Juventus and Barcelona have both lodged loans offers for Aubameyang.

Arsenal’s Aubameyang is being linked with a move to Barcelona or Juventus. He had scored seven goals in 15 games in all competitions before he was frozen out.

Both deals are understood to be straight loans, with discussions over wages and length ongoing.

Arsenal could use the leverage from this deal as a counterweight for Arthur going the other way, although ultimately all of these deals could end up relying on the shoulders of another striker altogether; Alvaro Morata.

The Athletic’s report indicates Morata is wanted on loan by Barcelona, so the place where he ends up is likely to dictate where Aubameyang goes.

Arsenal have arguably performed better without Aubameyang in the side since his exile that also saw him stripped of the club’s captaincy.

While a striker is a priority position where they need to recruit, given the evidence they likely feel they don’t need The Gabon international for the remainder of the season despite missing out on number one target Dusan Vlahovic who has gone to Juventus in a 75million Euro deal (£62m).

