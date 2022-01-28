It is one of the most recognisable grounds in European and world football, and remains the biggest on the continent.

In due course when Barcelona get their Espai Barca project underway, Camp Nou’s capacity will increase further.

For now, the iconic old lady, built way back in the 1950s will remain much the same as it has done for the last 70 years.

There’s likely to be one noticeable change in the near future, however.

At this stage the storied La Liga outfit are still mired in debt and trying their best to navigate a way forward and out of the trouble that former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and his board put the club in.

MORE: Liverpool’s ‘meal of champions’

It was sadly therefore inevitable that naming rights to the stadium would eventually have to become a consideration.

With a new shirt sponsor on the horizon, expected to be music giant, Spotify, there are talks underway for them to do a deal with the naming rights too.

According to AS, the ground would have its name changed to Camp Nou Spotify as a result.

Quite how that will sit with the blaugrana faithful is unknown, but for a club that resisted having a shirt sponsor for over 100 years, this is the next inevitable step.

More Stories / Latest News Emergence of new Manchester United hero lets Rangnick get rid of four attacking stars Liverpool willing to offload trio as Reds set to splash £50m on Porto’s Luis Diaz Broadcaster confirms that Erling Haaland will play in the Premier League

Even if the decision isn’t universally popular, it’s arguable that it’s needed in order for the club to ensure another revenue stream.

If it helps bring Barca back on an even keel, that has to be seen as a positive step.