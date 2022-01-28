West Ham United appear to finally be ramping up their efforts to sign a striker, with on-loan Chelsea star Armando Broja their latest target.

According to Football Insider, sources have revealed that West Ham are targeting both the Anglo-Albanian forward and Championship striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Both are good strikers in their own right. Broja has five goals from an Expected Goals value of just 4.0 in the Premier League, showcasing his above average finishing ability, while Brereton Diaz has scored 20 goals in the Championship this season.

Chelsea have already showcased their reluctance to allow the 20-year-old to leave on a permanent deal, knocking back colossal bids of £30m and £40m from loaning club Southampton and Newcastle United respectively.

West Ham are in need of some more firepower if they are to regain a spot in the top four after ceding the position to Manchester United following their 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to a late Marcus Rashford finish.

Finally replacing Sebastien Haller and providing some competition to forward Michail Antonio is the best way to go about this, and while either of the two strikers could be a bit on the pricey side considering the lateness of the window, if they help fire West Ham into the Champions League then the price will be more than worth it.