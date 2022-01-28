Once the January transfer window is out of the way, talk will almost certainly turn to which players will be moving at the end of the season.

The main move of the summer window is expected to be that of Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappe might have something to say about that, though the expectation is that the French World Cup winner will be signing for Real Madrid, a transfer that’s expected to be announced once Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain have done battle in the next round of this season’s Champions League competition.

There isn’t an elite side in the top five leagues in Europe that wouldn’t want to have Haaland in their side.

The young Norwegian has it all. Power, goal threat, pace…

Those clubs in the Premier League, such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea would be delighted to learn that Haaland will play in the English top-flight.

Unfortunately for that quartet of clubs, it won’t be for a while yet.

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, cited by Sky Sports, the player is looking to the Premier League later in his career, which narrows down the field of clubs wanting to buy him quite significantly.

Should he stay in German, he will almost certainly sign for Bayern Munich, or he could even replace Mbappe at PSG.

The likelihood is he will either join Mbappe to make up an incredible front line at the Santiago Bernebau, or he’ll become the main man at Barcelona and spearhead them in the near future.