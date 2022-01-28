Eddie Howe praises ambition of new Newcastle owners and claims talks with PIF member will motivate players

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe knows his side are facing a big task to stay in the Premier League this season. But praised the ambition of the new owners.

Following the impending arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle’s January spending is set to eclipse £70m with a few days still to go, and Howe was quick to lavish praise on the ambition of the club’s owners.

As per the Daily Mail, the former Bournemouth manager backed the Saudi Arabian owners huge ambition for the club, but cautioned that time will be the key factor in realising such ambitions.

He said: “There is huge ambition at the club. Through time, those (ambitions) will become reality, I’m sure – in terms of everything that is in the eyes and minds of the people around the club.”

Newcastle’s first window under the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund which owns an 80% stake in the club has been anything but smooth sailing.

The hunt for a new centre-back has thus far eluded The Magpies, but acquisitions of defensive midfielder Guimaraes, and international footballer’s Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have improved the squad in positions in need of some ‘tlc’.

During the squad’s visit to Jeddah during the international break, the City which played host a controversial Formula 1 Grand Prix last month, the members of the PIF spoke to the squad, with Howe also praising the inspiration and motivation the he believes the talk will provide.

