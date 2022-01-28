West Ham United captain Declan Rice will finally secure a bumper transfer at the end of the season.

That’s the opinion of former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell, who has predicted the English midfielder will depart the Hammers in the summer.

Rice, 23, has emerged as a genuinely world-class defensive midfielder and is arguably one of the best in the Premier League.

Taking the side’s armband on a regular basis, the 23-year-old has already established himself as David Moyes’ most important player.

Undoubtedly destined for big things, Rice’s commitment to West Ham United is likely to hinge entirely on their pursuit to secure Champions League football.

However, currently in fifth spot on 37-points, one point behind Manchester United in fourth but having also played a game extra, the Hammers’ recent form now sees them as outsiders to qualify for next season’s illustrious European competition.

Should the Londoners fail in pursuit of top-tier European football then Rice is expected to move to a domestic rival who can offer him game time in club football’s most prestigious competition.

Speaking to Football Insider about the possibility of the Hammers waving goodbye to their best player in the summer, Campbell said: “It’s out of their hands in the race for top four, because there are teams with games in hand.

“The race has well and truly started for those positions, that’s for sure.

“We know Declan Rice has been incredible for West Ham this season – I think he’s already their player of the season.

“I think come the end of the season, Rice will be looking to move on. He’s performed so consistently, and he’s been far too good to ignore.

“The one source of encouragement for West Ham fans will be that they know David Moyes is more than capable of picking out his replacement.

“He’ll work his magic.”

When it comes to what teams need what, there is perhaps no side in need of a defensive midfielder more than the Red Devils.

Forced to play with a defensive duo comprising of Scott McTominay and Fred, United are often forced to sacrifice one attacker due to their manager’s distrust at the back and that is where Rice could transform the side’s fortunes.

Best known for his physical and technical attributes, Rice would not only provide the Red Devils with a solid base in the centre of midfield, but he could help shape the team for many years to come.