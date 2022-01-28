It’s believed that the race to tie up a new Everton manager has reached it’s final stages, with three candidates left to be interviewed again: Vitor Pereira, Frank Lampard and Duncan Ferguson.

Sacking Rafael Benitez so late in the transfer window has left the Toffees nowhere to go in terms of late signings shaping the team moving forward, so any new incumbent will have to understand that he only has the Spaniard’s cast offs to work with for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

With former Everton striker, Ferguson, already in the position, albeit as caretaker at the moment, he has to be considered as the favourite.

It’s clear that he has the club running through his veins and can bring a passion to the role that would be hard for the other two to match.

His shortcomings as it were are perhaps a penchant to play in a way that opposition teams with a little bit about them tactically could easily unpick.

That’s also potentially where Lampard will fall down.

He’ll undoubtedly get the team playing in a style which enthuses the Goodison Park faithful.

Both at Derby County and Chelsea, his teams played some sparkling attacking football.

However, they were found wanting at the back and that is eventually why Lampard fell on his sword at Stamford Bridge.

Pereira was recently sacked by Fenerbahce after just a few months.

Only a stint at Shanghai SIPG lasted longer than a couple of seasons, which has generally been the longest he’s stayed anywhere during a managerial career spanning 17 years.

He’s also never played or managed in England, and that has to be a worry for a club that need stability more than anything else at this stage.