Juventus star Arthur is pushing for a move to Arsenal in order to join a more stimulating project than the one he is currently a part of.

Arthur has grown discontent with the state of affairs at Juventus and wants to join a project he believes in more. And one where he can be the beating heart of it.

According to CalcioMercato, the Brazilian playmaker believes such a project lies in wait for him in the red half of North London.

Arsenal want Arthur in order to reinforce a lacklustre midfield which continues to cost The Gunners points at a vital stage of the season through silly mistakes and suspensions.

Granit Xhaka was the worst offender across the last month, being stupidly sent off against Liverpool at a time when Arsenal could ill afford to lose any centre midfielders.

Thomas Partey was not much better, being sent off just a few minutes in his first game back since returning from the African Cup of Nations.

Juventus have been reluctant to allow him to leave on loan due to being fearful of leaving themselves without the appropriate cover in the middle of the park.

And with Rodrigo Bentancur reportedly being courted for a transfer by Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, Juventus might be proven right in these estimations.

Arsenal will need to move fast if they are to secure the 25-year-olds services this window. Arthur needs them and they need Arthur, they just need to be a bit pushy about how they get the deal done.

The Gunners can ill-afford to miss out on the top four this season due to their lack of commitment in other competitions. Other top four rivals all have other weaknesses which Arsenal can exploit if they are smart in this window, which thus far they have not been.