Leeds United make £3m bid for Scottish Premiership right-back

Leeds United has reportedly offered Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen £3m in exchange for right-back Calvin Ramsay.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites are trying to sign the young defender before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Di Marzio has noted that Leeds United is facing competition from Serie A side Bologna, but could have the edge when it comes to negotiations due to their willingness to loan the teenager back to Aberdeen for the remainder of the season.

Ramsay, 18, has been with Aberdeen for his entire career after joining their youth academy several years ago.

Since forcing his way into the side’s senior first-team at the end of last season, the 18-year-old has now become a regular, featuring in 22 matches, in all competitions, already this campaign.

