Although there is very little chance he will leave during this January’s transfer window, both Leicester City and Newcastle United are set to battle it out for RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet Le10Sport, who claims the central midfielder is wanted by two of England’s biggest clubs.

Even though the Magpies are credited with having an interest in Fofana, their reported pursuit of Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes could force the club to reconsider their position at the end of the season.

That could then pave the way for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes to have a clear run at signing the Ivory Coast international.

Discussing the club’s stance on a potential transfer recently, RC Lens general manager Arnaud Pouille, as quoted by La Voix du Nord, said: “For there to be discussions, there would have to be an interest from the player. If this is the case, you discuss, then there is a finalisation where the player confirms his interest to you and you, you confirm that the rights of the club are respected. That’s how we work with players.

“For the moment, yes, there have been approaches, interested and concretely a written offer. But we don’t want to sell Seko there.”

Since joining the club during the summer transfer window of 2020, Fofana has gone on to feature in 56 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals, along the way.

The well-rounded African has a contract with RC Lens that is set to run until 2024.