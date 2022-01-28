Despite earlier reports indicating that Liverpool’s move for Luis Diaz had been a successful one, there still remains an awful lot to do to get the deal over the line.

In just a few days time the door slams shut on another transfer window, and the Reds face a race against time if they want to secure the Colombian hitman.

As Sky Sports note, in the first instance, there is a huge logistical problem.

Diaz is playing for Colombia on Friday night against Peru, before flying to Argentina in preparation for their next fixture.

With Liverpool sending a delegation to Argentina in readiness to oversee a medical, there are obvious delays to proceedings before Diaz eventually arrives there.

Any medical will have to be stringent and only signed off when everyone is 100 percent happy.

That may well not take place until Sunday, and only if everything has gone according to plan.

Only then can final negotiations begin, which doesn’t leave Liverpool much time to cross the i’s and dot the t’s, or the player and his representatives any time at all to look at potential other deals elsewhere should discussions with the Reds not conclude successfully.

At this late stage of the window, there really is no room for error at any point in the discussions.

For any number of reasons, this is one deal that could be incredibly fraught, however, it would be a remarkable sign off from Michael Edwards who has surely played as much a part in Liverpool’s resurgence as Jurgen Klopp and every other member of staff.