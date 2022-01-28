Manchester United are bracing themselves for a potential summer bid from Paris Saint-Germain for academy graduate and local lad Marcus Rashford.

According to information from Hadrien Grenier, who works for French outlet Canal, PSG have been in contact with the England international regarding a potential move in the summer as they seek a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

? Le PSG est toujours en contact avec Marcus Rashford en vue du prochain mercato estival — il était déjà ciblé l’été dernier en cas de départ de Kylian Mbappé et était séduit par l’idée de venir à Paris. ??????? @FabriceHawkins Cette information est confirmée par @AbdellahBoulma. — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) January 27, 2022

French superstar Mbappe is set to leave the Parisians in the summer when his contract expires.

While Rashford does not have the same problem regarding his contract at present, he is still firmly on their radar due to his contract expiring in 18 months time which could tempt The Red Devils into selling (though it should be noted that there is an option for a one year extension).

Rashford is seemingly open to the idea of swapping Manchester for Paris, despite his origin being firmly rooted within the local community around the city and club he currently plays for.

The 23-year-old has been an exemplary person off the field, with his charity working relating to efforts to stop food poverty in the UK seeing him land an MBE.

However, in terms of football Rashford has struggled since returning from a shoulder injury and has only been able to show his effectiveness from the bench this season, including with a winner against West Ham United which jumped United into the top four.

He is rated at £76.5m as per transfermarkt, so any bid PSG put in for him will need to be colossal to have any chance of United allowing a move to happen in the summer.