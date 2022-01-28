With just a few days to go of the winter transfer window, only the departures of players such as Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo is what Man United have to show for their business done.

Perhaps the Red Devils have had their fingers burned one too many times in the recent past and are being more studious in their dealings with agents and the like.

Depending what side of the fence you sit on, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has either been the best or worst thing to happen to the club in a long time.

The arrival of the Portuguese has certainly stunted the arrival of the likes of Jadon Sancho by way of example, though Ronaldo’s late goalscoring interventions have earned the Red Devils more draws or wins than they’d like.

MORE: Liverpool’s ‘meal of champions’

Regardless, United’s latest modus operandi suggests that either Ralf Rangnick or the club themselves don’t really know which direction they’re heading in.

The German has already let it be known that Jesse Lingard doesn’t feature in his plans, via a viral Tik Tok video reported by the Daily Mail.

Newcastle have made their interest clear and yet Man United still appear keen to keep hold of Lingard, even going as far as saying they’ll only sell him to the Magpies if they make a £12m survival payment in the event they stay up, per The Guardian.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham on verge of signing towering Ligue 1 defender Juventus star pushing for move to Arsenal in order to join a more stimulating project Morata could get his Barcelona switch as Juve make official bid for Arsenal star

Donny van de Beek is another case in point.

Neither will the club play him, nor do they appear too bothered whether he stays or goes.

It’s about time United got their house in order.