Only the weekend separates all of the Premier League teams from the end of the current transfer window.

Therefore, time is of the essence if deals are to be concluded.

We’re not yet into time added on so to speak, but the structure of any agreements really need to be in place by now, in order that the final details can be dealt with in a timely fashion.

The last thing clubs need is a scenario similar to David de Gea’s when a fax machine supposedly stopped him from moving to Real Madrid at the 11th hour.

Mikel Arteta continues to do a fine job at Arsenal.

When one considers where the North Londoners were at, at the start of the season, not to mention how poorly they’d ended the previous campaign, for the Gunners to now be in sixth place and with games in hand on all those above them is a remarkable achievement.

More so when you consider that the Spaniard has done it his way.

Arsenal now have a core of hungry young players, with no one in the squad bigger than the team, as has been shown by the way that Arteta has dealt with Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With former captain, Granit Xhaka, proving to still be a liability, rumours via La Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by the Daily Mail, that Jose Mourinho is once again interested in taking the 29-year-old to Roma, will surely be welcomed by Gunners fans.

It’s an opportunity too good to miss for Arteta if he wants to see the squad continue to progress.