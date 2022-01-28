The wheels of this January transfer window are turning apace.

As we go hurtling towards the end of the month, there’s a need to get the finer details of certain deals done, though there’ll often be those late switches which really shake up the market.

Barcelona have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Atletico Madrid’s Juventus loan star, Alvaro Morata, though according to Sky Sports Italia cited by Football Italia, the Spaniard could still end up at Camp Nou if all of the dominoes fall in the right place.

The bianconeri are already on the verge of signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina and, according to a tweet from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, they’ve also made an official approach to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

MORE: Liverpool’s ‘meal of Champions’

The Gabonese has also been the subject of a bid from Barcelona, and it seems the Morata situation may be linked to where Aubameyang ends up.

? EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona + Juventus make official approaches to sign Aubameyang on loan until summer. Unclear what Arsenal will do – talks ongoing with both. If #AFC grant exit, destination likely to be influenced by Morata @TheAthleticUK #FCBarcelona #Juve https://t.co/tXjBHGdLb3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 28, 2022

Should Barca accede to allowing Auba to sign for Juve, there’s clearly then no room at the Serie A giant for Morata, who could then make that longed for switch back to the La Liga giants.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle United plan to make Brazilian club’s highest earner Manchester United braced for PSG offer for superstar academy graduate after contact between player and club (Video) Eric Bailly sends Ivory Coast crashing out of AFCON with embarrassing ‘no-look’ penalty

If, on the other hand, the Catalans are successful in their approach for Aubameyang, then Morata will almost certainly stay put at a club that clearly don’t want him, jeopardising his chances of getting on the plane for Spain at the World Cup in Qatar.

With four days left of the window including today, anything can happen.