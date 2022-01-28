West Ham United appear to have made great strides over the past couple of years under David Moyes.

Ever since the Scot returned to the London Stadium, the Hammers have seen their form improve as well as their consistency and high level of performance.

At present, the East Londoners are still up near the top of the table and almost certain to get into Europe again, be that Europa or Champions League, unless they suffer an almighty collapse between now and the end of the season.

MORE: Liverpool’s ‘meal of champions’

Off the pitch, things are looking more healthy than they have in a long time, thanks to a cash injection from Czech billionaire, Daniel Kretinsky.

With all of that in mind, the club should be looking at players to strengthen their squad that are perhaps not from the very top tier, but the next level of player.

It makes no sense, therefore, that, not only are the club going into the last couple of days of the window without having made any signings, but those that they are looking at come from the lower reaches of the Premier League or the Championship and won’t cost an arm and a leg.

According to Football Insider, Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz or Southampton’s Armando Broja are Moyes’ two main targets.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham have dodged a bullet as Barcelona make first bad decision of the transfer window Atalanta target Liverpool star as replacement for Newcastle-bound striker Liverpool push back Leeds United after exciting interest in attacker emerges

Although both players are reasonable forwards, they’re not the type to propel the East Londoners forward and see them take a leap to the next level.

Same old West Ham, and yet they clearly have more money to spend.