With the clock ticking down on the January transfer window, it’s imperative for all clubs to lock down their targets now.

One club that appear to have been incredibly unlucky in their pursuit of various players is Newcastle United.

The Magpies are clearly suffering because of being marooned in the relegation zone, and despite Eddie Howe’s best efforts, they have still only won two games this season.

For any player looking to move on, a relegation battle for the entirety of the remainder of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign clearly isn’t too appealing.

That said, Howe should be judged on his merits, and it’s obvious to anyone with a passing interest in the beautiful game that Newcastle are playing much better football now that at any point under previous manager, Steve Bruce.

A slow and steady improvement in all areas will surely stand the North East giants in good stead, despite it being an uphill struggle initially.

Fortunately for Howe, another major signing has appeared on the horizon, and one that they have snatched from under the noses of Arsenal.

According to talkSPORT, the Magpies have completed a deal for Lyon’s highly-rated Brazilian midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes.

It’s believed that the fee for the player will be in the region of £30m, and will perhaps give the club the boost they need in order to bring other targets to the club in the next couple of days.

Whether it will be enough to keep the club in the English top-flight by the end of the campaign will only be known in May.