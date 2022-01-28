Newcastle United plan to make Brazilian club’s highest earner

Newcastle United are close to completing the signing of Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes in a deal that would see the Brazilian become the Magpies’ highest-paid player.

Guimaraes, 24, joined Lyon in 2020 following an £18m move from South American side Atletico-PR.

Since his arrival in Ligue 1, the industrious midfielder has gone on to feature in 71 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a decent 11 goals, along the way.

However, despite Lyon originally denying speculation that the 24-year-old was heading for St James’ Park, it now appears to be just a matter of time before the Geodies announce their new blockbuster signing.

In fact, so keen are the Magpies to bring Guimaraes to the North East, that according to Transfer Insider’s Dean Jones, the newly taken over club will make the 24-year-old their highest-paid player.

As things currently stand, Joelinton is Newcastle United’s highest earner, pulling in a whopping £4.5m-per year.

However, ahead of Guimaraes’ impending arrival, Joelinton must now prepare to be taken down a notch.