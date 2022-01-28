Newcastle United plot ambitious move to rival Spurs for Juventus striker

Juventus are on the verge of announcing the signing of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic and that could now pave the way for on-loan Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to return to the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish sports radio show El Partizado de Cope, who claims Diego Simeone would prefer to permanently offload the out-of-favour striker this month, but is open to sanction another loan move – and that’s where Newcastle United and Spurs come in.

MORE: Serie A star arrested by police after admitting to supplying fan with gun

EPdC reckon that the Magpies, as well as Antonio Conte’s Spurs, are both looking to capitalise on Morata’s uncertain future now Vlahovic is on the brink of becoming the ‘Old Lady’s new main hitman.

In fact, it has been claimed that both sides have already submitted bids for the Spanish striker and are now awaiting Atletico Madrid’s answer.

Since arriving in Turin back in 2020, Morata has gone on to feature in 166 matches, in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and adding a further 35 assists, along the way.