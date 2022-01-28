Paris Saint-Germain are currently desperate to sell players with a squad bloated with players on big salaries. But this has not stopped them from targeting Paul Pogba.

Pogba is out of contract with Manchester United in the coming summer, after refusing to sign a new deal with the club, leaving him open to negotiate with other clubs for terms on a new contract.

According to French magazine L’Equipe, Pogba is one of the French sides priority targets for the summer window.

The report indicates PSG are set to lose Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, with him facing a similar situation to Pogba whereby his contract is set to expire in a few months time.

Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment, and frankly it will be impossible to replace him unless they were to sign someone such as Erling Haaland, which in all fairness PSG could do.

However, going for Pogba as their attempt at replacing does seem a little odd, if not fitting, he is a fellow World Cup winner after all.

Across his time since rejoining United for £93.2m in 2016, Pogba has struggled to find real consistency, only achieving it in fleeting patches, including the final six months of last season.

This inconsistency has often been a byproduct of the Frenchman’s inability to nail down one position in the United xi, albeit that can ultimately be put down to the managers.

Pogba has played as a pivot in a two-man sitting midfield, where his ill-discipline has been exposed. As a number 10 where he has failed to make enough of an impact starting from higher up the pitch. And as a left winger, where he has arguably enjoyed his best spells despite his personal preference of playing centrally.

Pogba’s 38 goals and 49 assists in 219 appearances have allowed him to win the Europa League and League Cup in his second spell with The Red Devils. But it’s safe to say pundits and fans might have expected a bit more from a player with such vast talent.