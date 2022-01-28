There’s certainly no love lost between Steven Gerrard and Manchester United’s fan base.

The former Liverpool captain has certainly had his fair share of banter with the Old Trafford faithful, and he’s never shirked from standing up tall in some epic fixtures between the two Premier League giants.

Now manager of Aston Villa, Gerrard appears to be applying the same no-nonsense style he had as a player to the skill set he’s adding to his CV as a manager.

Already with a couple of fabulous signings for the Midlands-based outfit this window, Gerrard could be about to make another signing that would really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

MORE: Liverpool’s ‘meal of champions’

It would certainly required some backbone from Ralf Rangnick for the deal to go through mind.

Jesse Lingard has continued to be marginalised at United, and according to the Manchester Evening News, Rangnick has informed the attacking midfielder that he doesn’t form part of the German’s plans for the remainder of the season.

A preference for a move to London seems a non-starter for the player, with United keen not to strengthen either Tottenham or West Ham, whom they consider as direct rivals for the top four.

With a deal at Newcastle now looking less likely, the way clear could be paved for Gerrard to make another shrewd move in the market.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle complete deal for highly-rated Brazilian midfielder being tracked by Arsenal Mikel Arteta must ensure Xhaka deal goes through if Arsenal want to progress After losing out on Traore a stunning late coup from Liverpool threatens Tottenham’s transfer plans

Manchester Evening News credit Villa with an interest in the player, and there’s still enough time to get a deal over the line.

Rangnick will be a brave man if he allows it to go through, however.