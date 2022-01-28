(Video) Eric Bailly sends Ivory Coast crashing out of AFCON with embarrassing ‘no-look’ penalty

A better time for Manchester United’s Eric Bailly to look away would be now and not during his country’s important African Cup of Nations penalty shootout against Egypt.

The flamboyant Ivorian defender, who is best known for his unpredictable nature, was in international action on Thursday night for his country’s AFCON Round of 16 knockout clash against Mo Salah’s Egypt.

Despite putting in a scintillating performance throughout the duration of the match, unfortunately for Bailly, the moment he is likely to be remembered for most will be his disastrous attempt at a ‘no-look’ spot-kick.

Egypt went on to win the shootout 5-4 and will now progress to the competition’s quarter-finals with Bailly instead set for an early flight back to Manchester.

Awkward.

