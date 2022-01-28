Video: Liverpool linked Ivan Toney caught in F-bomb storm as he slanders current club Brentford

Ivan Toney has been caught up in a storm of controversy after pictures emerged online of him appearing to slander his current club Brentford.

Liverpool-linked Toney was seen partying with a woman who recorded him saying “F*** Brentford.”

It is not a good look for the 25-year-old Englishman, who could now face being dropped from the starting xi of Thomas Frank’s Bees.

Toney has scored six goals and got two assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season, and has been a menace in many sides defences this season due to his sheer physicality.

It will be fascinating to see how Frank handles this situation.

