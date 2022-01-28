Manchester City will be without the services of pacey right-back Kyle Walker for their next three Champions League games, it has been announced.

On Friday UEFA announced Walker had been handed a further three-game ban as a result of the straight red card he was shown during Man City’s game against RB Leipzig.

Walker lost his cool during the final 10 minutes of matchday six of the Champions League group stage and wildly lashed out by kicking Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 31-year-old was subsequently sent off for violent conduct.

The ban means he will be unavailable for City’s games in the round of 16 against Sporting Lisbon and the first leg of the quarter-final should they progress. If not he will miss the next game City play in a European competition.

You can watch the full video below.

? BREAKING ? Kyle Walker has been handed a three match ban for Manchester City's next three Champions League matches following his sending-off against RB Leipzig last month. pic.twitter.com/cLs9lXkUdy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 28, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports.